Popular Mary Valley mechanics shut shop after 40 years

Amamoor’s Diamondfield Motors mechanics have shut after more than 40 years of service.

Amamoor’s Diamondfield Motors mechanics have shut after more than 40 years of service.

AFTER more than 40 years of fixing engines, the owners of Amamoor’s Diamondfield Motors have shut the hood on the iconic Mary Valley business.

Mr Edwards started in a shed on his family’s property on Diamondfield Rd, after completing his apprenticeship with a Ford dealership at Noosa, about 43 years ago.

He was joined by Mr Walters two years later when he finished his Ford apprenticeship in Gympie.

(l-r) Bill Edwards, Lindsay Walter have called it a day after 43 years on the job.

They then opened in an old Blacksmith shop on Busby St, where the business became a family affair with the help of their wives Jenni Edwards and Jenny Walters.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

It was a career spent working on a life’s passion, Mr Walters said.

“I enjoy mechanical things,” he said.

With such a long run under the belt the duo witnessed many changes in the automitve industry.

Jenny Walters, Jenni Edward

Mr Walters said the biggest shift had been the one to modern electronics.

He said the four decade run meant Diamondfield had witnessed three generations of families pass through its doors.

It was “the people” Mr Walters said he would miss the most.

Lindsay Walters and Bill Edwards cut their 'Retirement' cake.

And the people feel the same way about Mr Walters and Mr Edwards, with the pair the guests of honour at an afternoon retirement party last week.

“I remember Bill as a young fellow in shorts,” Col Blanckensee said.

“He’s done a marvellous job for this district and should be proud of it.

Bill Edwards with grandsons Charlie (left) and Andy (right)

“Without (Mr Edwards), we are going to be up the creek without a paddle.”

Mr Walters said the next stage of his life was clear.

“I’m going to pull back the throttle, change down a couple of gears … and enjoy the view out the window,” he said.