Popular Mary Street business sells 50,000 units, celebrates

WINNER: Rebecca Johansen was excited to be the 50,000 doughnut customer at Mama Dee's on Tuesday. As a reward, she received 12 free doughnuts.

WINNER: Rebecca Johansen was excited to be the 50,000 doughnut customer at Mama Dee's on Tuesday. As a reward, she received 12 free doughnuts. Philippe Coquerand

ALL eyes were all on Mama Dee's Kitchen in Mary St yesterday when one lucky customer bought the store's 50,000th doughnut.

NAB employee Rebecca Johansen was excited to be that winner.

Rebecca Johansen with her winning doughnut. Philippe Coquerand

"I'm very pleased to be the 50,000th doughnut winner, they're absolutely amazing,” she said.

"Mama Dee's is the best. I've been a regular customer since they opened two years ago.

"I would like to congratulate Jason and his team for doing such a great job and for selling so many awesome doughnuts.”

Cafe owner Jason Kauffman and his wife Melody opened Mama Dee's on December 20, 2016.

MILESTONE: Owner of Mama Dee's Kitchen Jason Kauffman, Rebecca Johansen, Josiah Kauffman, Jenny Horne, Janae Kauffman and Matthias Kauffman. Philippe Coquerand

Mr Kauffman was reluctant to reveal the secret to his doughnut success, but said it was due to being in a niche market.

"It's nothing fancy,” he said. "It came from my wife's great aunty; it's an old yeast recipe. We find the original glazed doughnut is the most popular, followed closely by the maple one. Most doughnuts in the US are yeast based.”

The doughnuts are only made on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The store sells about 350 on Wednesdays and 110 on Fridays.

"During the two Mary St Christmas events last month, we sold more than 1000 doughnuts for both days,” he said.

Doughnuts that aren't sold are donated to Victory Care Services.