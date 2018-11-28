Popular juice bar to open in Mary St after Christmas

WHEN a business gets too big for it's surroundings, it moves, and that's exactly what is happening for Lesley and John Carlson, from Healthy Bitz Juice Bar.

The thriving bar was doing so well in the Gympie Central Shopping Centre, there was a need to expand, but not the space to do it in.

That's why they are opening up in Mary St early next year.

"Mary St just matches our brand better,”Mrs Carlson said.

"The lovely trees and the lefty outlook. Plus the customers we attract prefer to avoid the big supermarkets and full-on commercialism,” she said.

John and Lesley Carlson are getting ready to re-open the Healthy Bitz Juice Bar as a cafe in Mary St early next year. Contributed

The character filled building, which is at least 148 years old, is presenting a number of challenges for the Carlsons and their local shopfitter, Damien Manning, so the proposed opening of this month has had to be pushed back.

"We were going to open in November, but this 148 year old skylight we uncovered, we couldn't open and not restore it,” Mrs Carlson said.

Mrs Carlson said her decision to open Healthy Bitz in the first place came from her desire to eat healthier and to share that love of fresh and nutrious food with others.

She said after she lost her son in a car accident, her grief caused her to eat unhealthily but she made a conscious decision to change her diet and worked in that way to overcome the depression she had slipped into.

That healthy eating passion became her career and Mrs Carlson is keen to expand the business to share her passion.

"It will be a full cafe with a full major breakfast and lunch menu. The operation will be four times bigger than in Central,” she said.

She said she and her husband are looking to cash in on the Sunday brunch market and plan to have vegan and gluten free options on their menu as a point of difference.

"There are a lot of vegan and gluten free and dietry problems but not a lot of variety. They're not catering for vegan workers every day. I do a vegan stroganoff that you wouldn't even miss the meat,” she said with a laugh.

Mrs Carlson said they are hoping to source all of the produce from within a 6k radius and the couple have employed all local contractors, like Damien Manning, to complete the fit-out.

"He's done a wonderful job... It's good to keep our money here,” she said.

The staff from the Healthy Bitz Juice Bar are coming on-board with the new venture and the Carlson's have also employed another person to help out once the new cafe opens.

"It's my dream to get my food to everywhere - food that has a balance of flavour and substance - that fills you up,” she said.