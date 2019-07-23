Menu
Consumers who have an allergy or intolerance to soy should not consume this product.
News

Popular ice cream a ‘food safety hazard’

by James Hall
23rd Jul 2019 2:17 PM

A popular ice-cream cake has been forced from the shelves after a product safety recall was issued.

The Bulla Ready To Decorate Ice Cream Cake Base which has been sold nationally by Woolworths and IGA was deemed a "food safety hazard".

The NSW Food Authority told the company Regal Cream Products, which trades as Bulla Dairy Foods, to recall the product because an undeclared presence of soy.

 

 

The "food safety hazard" relates to the 1.5 litre cake with a best before date of 24/03/2021.

"This is a food safety issue and anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice" the food authority said.

"Any consumers who have a soy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Those who have bought the cake can return to the site of purchase for a full refund.

For further information contact Bulla Dairy Foods at 1800 001 332.

 

The Bulla ready to decorate cake base has been recalled.
