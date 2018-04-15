Popular Gympie tourist spot has sold

ONE of the jewels in the Mary Valley's crown is set to receive a polish after the successful sale of what was formerly known as the Island Reach Camping Resort last month.

Now under a new moniker, the Imbil Camping Retreat will undergo a facelift over the next two months in preparation for a soft-opening in June, but will retain its core purpose as an outdoor and camping tourist facility.

New owners Brooke Bastien and Leigh Murphy are keen to get renovations of the 4.87ha property under way and have some exciting plans for the upgrade.

"We are super excited to get it up and running as soon as possible,” Mrs Bastien said.

Island Reach Resort Ron Jeffery Realty

"We will be building cabins and hopefully a play ground area, we would also love to see a pool on site as well.

"We very much want to keep that natural feel that is here already.

"The landscape we have here is spectacular,” she said.

RELATED:

Shock at Imbil closure sparks action to save Christmas trade

Iconic piece of Mary Valley real estate to be sold

While new visitors can expect a modern, user-friendly facility when the refurbishments are complete, Mr Murphy said the goal was to retain as much of the ground's well-known charm as possible.

"The whole concept of the park will stay as it is,” Mr Murphy said.

"We have met a few people in the town already and they are as excited as what we are.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It will be a family park. We want to have an atmosphere where people came and relax and have a holiday and that is what it is all about,” he said.

New site managers Brett Officer and Cheryl Trotter will be the couple tasked with making sure the vision is implemented.

"The last few weeks has just been a head spin for what is possible here,” Mr Officer said.

Island Reach Resort Ron Jeffery Realty

"The simple version is we will (aim for) a soft opening in June, which up until then is a tidy up to make the place presentable again.

"After June it is a matter of staging the particular development we think will be appropriate.

"This is a commercial venture, it needs to make money, it needs to be busy and we want it to be busy, but we don't want people to think that it has changed necessarily.

"It has established itself the way it is but we will modernise it a little bit,” he said.