Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: New managers Cheryl Trotter and Brett Officer.
UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: New managers Cheryl Trotter and Brett Officer. Tom Daunt
News

Popular Gympie tourist spot has sold

by Tom Daunt
15th Apr 2018 12:50 PM

ONE of the jewels in the Mary Valley's crown is set to receive a polish after the successful sale of what was formerly known as the Island Reach Camping Resort last month.

Now under a new moniker, the Imbil Camping Retreat will undergo a facelift over the next two months in preparation for a soft-opening in June, but will retain its core purpose as an outdoor and camping tourist facility.

New owners Brooke Bastien and Leigh Murphy are keen to get renovations of the 4.87ha property under way and have some exciting plans for the upgrade.

"We are super excited to get it up and running as soon as possible,” Mrs Bastien said.

Island Reach Resort
Island Reach Resort Ron Jeffery Realty

"We will be building cabins and hopefully a play ground area, we would also love to see a pool on site as well.

"We very much want to keep that natural feel that is here already.

"The landscape we have here is spectacular,” she said.

RELATED:

Shock at Imbil closure sparks action to save Christmas trade

Iconic piece of Mary Valley real estate to be sold

While new visitors can expect a modern, user-friendly facility when the refurbishments are complete, Mr Murphy said the goal was to retain as much of the ground's well-known charm as possible.

"The whole concept of the park will stay as it is,” Mr Murphy said.

"We have met a few people in the town already and they are as excited as what we are.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It will be a family park. We want to have an atmosphere where people came and relax and have a holiday and that is what it is all about,” he said.

New site managers Brett Officer and Cheryl Trotter will be the couple tasked with making sure the vision is implemented.

"The last few weeks has just been a head spin for what is possible here,” Mr Officer said.

Island Reach Resort
Island Reach Resort Ron Jeffery Realty

"The simple version is we will (aim for) a soft opening in June, which up until then is a tidy up to make the place presentable again.

"After June it is a matter of staging the particular development we think will be appropriate.

"This is a commercial venture, it needs to make money, it needs to be busy and we want it to be busy, but we don't want people to think that it has changed necessarily.

"It has established itself the way it is but we will modernise it a little bit,” he said.

camping gympie region imbil island reach mary valley tourism
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Getting down and dirty on the weekends

    Getting down and dirty on the weekends

    News Find out why joining a club like the Cooloola 4WD Club could be the most rewarding thing you do this year.

    Road clear after Valley crash

    Road clear after Valley crash

    News Motorbike thought to be involved in crash

    Latest beach disaster sparks fear of bigger damage

    Latest beach disaster sparks fear of bigger damage

    News 'I can guarantee nobody wants to see the beach shut down'

    PHOTOS: All the class from yesterday's Gympie races

    PHOTOS: All the class from yesterday's Gympie races

    News Were you snapped in your glad rags at the Gympie Turf Club on Sat?

    Local Partners