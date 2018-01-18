Popular Gympie supermarket to close its doors next month

A Gympie supermarket will close its doors for 10 days next month,

ALDI Australia has confirmed its Gympie store will close for 10 days next month to allow the store to be refurbished.

The store will close on Sunday, February 11 at 4pm and reopen Wednesday, February 21 at 8.30am.

"Many of the improvements have been implemented following extensive store trials and ALDI's state-wide rollout of its modern store design in South and Western Australia," a spokesman for the supermarket chain said.

New features will include redesigned shelving, expanded produce bays, and extended energy-efficient chillers. There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and signs.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won't lead to higher prices," an Aldi Australia spokesperson said. "Low prices are a big deal for Aldi. In fact, we refuse to be beaten on price. This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away."

Aldi Gympie shoppers will have access to the same award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"At Aldi, we are proud to call ourselves "Good Different". We offer a supermarket experience that is like no other in Australia, and it's our differences that allow us to bring unbeatable value to our customers every day," an ALDI spokesperson said.

"We're excited to be undertaking these upgrades and welcome the community to visit our new store from Wednesday February 21, and share their feedback about the store experience."

ALDI Gympie will continue to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees, providing a unique and rewarding career opportunity in retail.

Opening hours will also continue to be 8:30am-8pm Monday to Friday, 8am-5pm Saturday and 9am-6pm Sunday. For more information on ALDI Australia, please visit www.aldi.com.au