Popular Gympie shopping centre turns into theatre

FLASH MOB DANCE: Laney Wright, Katherine Livermore, Dave Morgan, Andrew King, Andrew Browne, Rachael Sait, James Warner, Glenn Charles, Neisha Engledow, Sarah Allen, Graham Buttenshaw, Rebecca King, Melanie Towers, Ashlee Campbell, Tabatha Arndt, and Kerry-Dee McDonald at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

A FLASH mob took over the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today entertaining crowds with their talented moves, singing and dancing.

Around 15 people from Honeybee Creative conquered their fears and performed in front of a live audience in the food court of the shopping centre just before midday.

Founded in 2015 by James Warner, Honeybee Creative is an innovative weekly program of creative performing arts therapy workshops for adults with varying disabilities.

The group engages through music, dance, stage-work, performance, storytelling, improvisation and outdoor activities.

Honeybee Creative dancers in action at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Director James Warner said he was proud of his team who have spent years mastering techniques ready for the important day.

“We’ve been spending years building up for (today),” Mr Warner said.

“It’s been a trial just to get us to this point for them to be confident. For a lot of them to do this a year ago or six months ago it was totally outside the square.”

Mr Warner said the next pop up could be in Mary Street or at the Majestic Theatre in Pomona.