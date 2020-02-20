Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLASH MOB DANCE: Laney Wright, Katherine Livermore, Dave Morgan, Andrew King, Andrew Browne, Rachael Sait, James Warner, Glenn Charles, Neisha Engledow, Sarah Allen, Graham Buttenshaw, Rebecca King, Melanie Towers, Ashlee Campbell, Tabatha Arndt, and Kerry-Dee McDonald at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
FLASH MOB DANCE: Laney Wright, Katherine Livermore, Dave Morgan, Andrew King, Andrew Browne, Rachael Sait, James Warner, Glenn Charles, Neisha Engledow, Sarah Allen, Graham Buttenshaw, Rebecca King, Melanie Towers, Ashlee Campbell, Tabatha Arndt, and Kerry-Dee McDonald at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Community

Popular Gympie shopping centre turns into theatre

Philippe Coquerand
20th Feb 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLASH mob took over the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today entertaining crowds with their talented moves, singing and dancing.

Around 15 people from Honeybee Creative conquered their fears and performed in front of a live audience in the food court of the shopping centre just before midday.

Founded in 2015 by James Warner, Honeybee Creative is an innovative weekly program of creative performing arts therapy workshops for adults with varying disabilities.

The group engages through music, dance, stage-work, performance, storytelling, improvisation and outdoor activities.

Honeybee Creative dancers in action at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Honeybee Creative dancers in action at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Director James Warner said he was proud of his team who have spent years mastering techniques ready for the important day.

“We’ve been spending years building up for (today),” Mr Warner said.

“It’s been a trial just to get us to this point for them to be confident. For a lot of them to do this a year ago or six months ago it was totally outside the square.”

Mr Warner said the next pop up could be in Mary Street or at the Majestic Theatre in Pomona.

flash mob flash mob gympie gympie central shopping centre honeybee creative
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainbow Beach teen hospitalised after snakebite

        premium_icon Rainbow Beach teen hospitalised after snakebite

        News Paramedics were called to a private address after 9pm.

        Audit reveals council's coffers don't look healthy

        premium_icon Audit reveals council's coffers don't look healthy

        News Latest state audit paints less-than-glowing picture of council’s financial...

        Dangerous chemicals stolen from a Gympie region property

        premium_icon Dangerous chemicals stolen from a Gympie region property

        Crime Police want your help following the theft of dangerous liquids stolen from a Gympie...

        IN COURT: 45 people to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 45 people to face Gympie court today

        Crime These people will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of...