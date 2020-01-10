Popular Gympie shop struck by armed robbers

A 61-year-old woman was threatened in an armed robbery at a Gympie shop this morning.

ARMED thieves have threatened a 61-year-old woman with a metal baton during the robbery of a takeaway shop in Gympie this morning.

Police are investigating after two men entered the Ginger’s on Horseshoe convenience store business about 5.15am.

The men threatened the woman, a staff member at the Horseshoe Bend store, with the baton and demanded money and cigarettes.

Police are looking for two men following an armed robbery in Gympie this morning.

They then left on foot.

The men are described as similar in build and height, both about 170cm tall with a slim build.

Police said they wore hoodies to cover their faces.

The woman was not hurt in the robbery.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them.