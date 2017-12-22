Menu
Popular Gympie restaurant targeted in brazen Christmas theft

A screenshot from the video of the thief pinching Ambrosia Indian Restaurant's tip jar.
Tom Daunt
ONE of Gympie's most popular restaurants has been target by brazen thieves.

Just days out from Christmas, two offenders were caught on video allegedly stealing the tip jar from Ambrosia Indian restaurant last night.

At about 8.45pm, the two offenders causally approached staff looking for a table.

As the staff member turned his back, one thief allegedly snatched the tip jar from the service counter and placed it under his coat.

As the staff member re-emerged, the other alleged offender started staling so his accomplice could slowly back out of the restaurant and take off with the jar.

The theft has been reported to Gympie police.

It is the second like offence at the Southside shopping precinct, after the tip jar at Farmer and Son was stolen recently.

If you recognise the alleged offenders you can contact Gympie police or policelink on 131 444.

