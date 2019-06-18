Popular Gympie region park to get major upgrades

New barbecue equipment is on its way to Tin Can Bay's Les Lee Park.

A NEW barbecue and tables with wheelchair access are among more than $200,000 in upgrades on their way to Tin Can Bay's Les Lee Park.

The work, which also includes replacing the five existing shelters with three larger ones, is to be delivered over the next month by Gympie Regional Council.

A total of $50,000 has been budgeted for the barbecue replacement, with $60,000 more set aside to improve the park furniture and another $100,000 for the shelter replacements.

The two larger shelters will be 8m x 5m to allow for two settings and a double plate barbecue under one roof, and the third shelter will be 6m x 5m, with no barbecue.

The placement of the shelters allows for future improvements, include a widened pedestrian and cycle path which is an extension of the path improvements along Toolara Esplanade.

Other works include the replacement of two double plate barbecue cabinets and new park furniture including wheelchair accessible tables.

The above works complete the furniture, barbecue and shelter replacement programs in the 2018-2019 Parks Capital Improvements programs.

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch said it was "money put directly back into the community.”

"Our parks are incredibly important to the fabric of our region.

"They are used by thousands of our residents and their families as well as visitors.

"The improvements to these spaces will provide a fresh, usable and visually appealing element the community can enjoy,” Cr Leitch said.

Improvements to Tin Can Bay's Les Lee Park are part of Council's Parks Capital Improvements Project.

These programs also included replacement of three table settings on the Brisbane Road side of Lake Alford Park, three settings at Dickinson Park in Goomeri, and barbecue replacements at Dickinson Park in Goomeri.

A replacement barbecue at Kilkivan Lions Park will be installed in the near future.