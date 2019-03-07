Popular Gympie region business forced to close its doors

CLOSING ITS DOORS: Kandanga Country Meats will be closing its doors on Saturday March 16.

ANOTHER Gympie region business has been forced to close due to financial hardship.

Kandanga Country Meats announced on Facebook last night that they will be closing their doors on Saturday March 16, stating "downturn in wholesale orders” as one of the reasons.

Owner James Downing said it was a heartbreaking decision and one not taken lightly.

"Meat prices are going up and up and all the big shops are getting quieter,” Mr Downing said.

"We just cannot match the market. We had to think about our future and if we got out now, we'd lose nothing, but if we waited another six months, we could lose everything.

"That was probably our biggest reason why we chose to close. I know the market could turn in six months, but what if it didn't.”

HAPPIER TIMES: Mitch, Amelia, Kaden and Alicia Perkins and James Downing from Kandanga Country Meats award winners at the Ekka for their pork sausage in 2016.

Mr Downing said when he purchased the company in 2017, business then was struggling.

"We bought the business at a bad time,” he said.

"It picked up slowly and even in the last six months we couldn't see this happening.”

With the flooding in North Queensland, Mr Downing said it had no effect on the business.

"No I don't think it did. The big meat wholesalers will use it as an excuse to put their prices up, but personally I can't see why it would change anything,” he said.

"It's the big companies beating the little guys because they've got the market and the edge to do so.”

Mr Downing thanked his valued customers for supporting his business.

"We are very appreciative of all the support that has been offered to us,” he said.

"Personally I would like to stay here in the Gympie region if I can get work.”

Meat orders will still be processed until March 12.