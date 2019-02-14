Popular Gympie GP grateful for prestigious award

CONGRATULATIONS: Gympie GP Dr John Manton with his GP Supervisor of the Year award from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

CONGRATULATIONS: Gympie GP Dr John Manton with his GP Supervisor of the Year award from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. Philippe Coquerand

FOR the past 30 years he has been highly regarded for his work as a general practitioner in the Gympie community.

Dr John Manton from Southside Excelsior Medical Centre recently received a top accolade from his peers: the GP Supervisor of the Year from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

The GP Supervisor of the Year award is a prestigious award that recognises the hard work and dedication of GP supervisors across Australia.

"Only one person a year would get this award so it's quite prestigious,” Dr Manton said.

"I'm pleased and proud to accept this award. I would like to thank all the registrars I have seen over the years, many of whom I am still in touch with. They are a great bunch of young people.”

Dr Manton had no idea his colleagues nominated him for the award.

"I got dobbed in by my registrars. Some of them thought well of me and they decided to put me forward for the award,” he said.

"I was lucky enough to jag a prize which I gratefully went down and collected.”

Dr Manton said the award meant quite a lot to him.

"It might mean I am getting older and they've decided to clear the cupboards of trophies.

"I was very impressed, grateful and happy. I didn't expect it, so it's nice to get the occasional nod of satisfaction.”

Dr Manton said the highlight for him over the past 30 years was the variety of work he has done for the community.

"The variety of things you see, you can never tell what's going to come through the door,” he said.

"I enjoy my teaching role and I have a lot of time for young doctors who come here to learn. Sometimes we have a mature aged person who is desperate to be a GP who has come through medical school relatively late.

It's not a bad thing, some of the very best GPs around can be people with life experience. We take everyone here at Excelsior Medical Centre.”