Popular Gympie cafe slams 'ridiculous' $17.5k council fee

FIRED UP: Teana Black and Adam Martin have slammed a $17,500 infrastructure charge from Gympie Regional Council as "ridiculous”.

FIRED UP: Teana Black and Adam Martin have slammed a $17,500 infrastructure charge from Gympie Regional Council as "ridiculous”. Renee Albrecht

THE owners of Hell Town Hotrods have slammed a $17,500 Gympie Regional Council infrastructure fee as "ridiculous”, saying it was another example of them not helping small business.

Adam Martin said the fee was yet more money out of their business, an extra pain as they had already spent about $27,000 trying to get approved in the past three years.

"We're trying to get all this stuff done and they go and jam us for $17,500.

"That could go into the business and get some stuff done.”

"They call it road contribution, which is fine, I don't mind paying them something, but $17,500 is just ridiculous,” he said.

Adam Martin from Hell Town Hotrods in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

He also questioned why the council was charging a road infrastructure fee when they fronted a state-controlled road - highlighted by their 1009 Old Bruce Highway address.

They even had to submit their request to use the front of the shop as parking to Transport and Main Roads.

"It's not even council road, it's all Main Roads,” he said.

RELATED

Mr Martin said this fee was not the last cost issue which needs to be resolved either.

"Council still want me to put another 16 car parks in, paved,” he said.

Their signs were also a sticking point.

"They want approvals for them,” he said.

Teana Black from Hell Town Hot Rods on the Old Bruce highway. Renee Albrecht

"The sign has been there for 30 years. All we've done is put banners over the top.

"It's been there forever.”

Mr Martin said he expected that airing his frustrations would have a cost.

"I know there will be repercussions from this for sure, and I'm willing to deal with that,” he said.

"They do not help small business whatsoever.”

A council spokeswoman said the fee was to address the impacts of businesses on the region.

"The developer or business is charged the amount as a contribution towards the infrastructure required across the Gympie region to ensure the cost is not passed on to ratepayers,” she said.

"The is a common charge for councils nationally.

"It is important to be fair and equitable across all businesses, also understanding the Gympie road network is still utilised to access the Bruce Highway.”