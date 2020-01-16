Popular Gympie cafe shuts doors

SAD GOODBYE: Dorita Booth is shutting the doors of Dream Cakes By Dorita.

SAD GOODBYE: Dorita Booth is shutting the doors of Dream Cakes By Dorita.

POPULAR Gympie cake-makers Dream Cakes By Dorita will shut their doors tomorrow in a decision owner Dorita Booth said was “sad” and “disappointing”.

Owner Dorita Booth said the decision, which was announced on social media, was driven by several factors.

Fighting through tears as she spoke, Ms Booth said she had been battling sickness and there had been a quiet downturn “for a while”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“It’s really sad,” she said.

“I worked my a--- off getting it all done.

“I thought it was worth it to make it somewhere special to come.”

The Dram Cakes business started in mid-2017 before moving to its location in Condies Arcade on Mary St 14 months ago.

SAD GOODBYE: Dorita Booth, Kaelum Carloss and Kate Tobin prepared to say goodbye can still find smiles.

In her post on the Doritas Facebook page, Ms Booth said she wanted to focus on the good.

“Rather than blaming everything that went wrong for us we want to thank you all who made it all right,” she said.

“We value every single customer we have had through our doors.

“We can’t say we didn’t put the work and passion into the shop.

“There were Saturdays we’d arrive to work at 9.30am knowing we weren’t leaving until after 3am on Sunday and we did it with no complaints.

“We did 4am Anzac Day’s, we did every night street events after full days of work.

“We tried and we’re sorry to disappoint you.

“Times are so hard right now. For people, for the town, for business and for the world. Supporting each other is all we have. There is potential in the future that you’ll see Dorita making cakes again but nothing is planned yet.”

Doritas will be open for its last day from 10am-2pm and then 6pm until late.