Guess which Gympie cafe has resumed serving up the stuff?
News

Popular Gympie cafe resumes trading

Donna Jones
30th Apr 2020 4:24 PM
JODI Giorno and her team at Emilia’s Cafe are open once more for business and she couldn’t be happier.

It was a very busy shift for the crew yesterday with many customers eagerly anticipating the cafe’s return.

Jodi Giorno of Emilia's Cafe
Mrs Giorno, Kelly Jacobson and Maria Leroyer are the hardworking team behind the popular shop which resumed limited trading yesterday for takeaways after closing due to restrictions on March 23.

Jodi Giorno of Emilia's Cafe
“We have a restricted menu because a lot of our suppliers are not currently trading,” Mrs Giorno said. The cafe will be open Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm.

