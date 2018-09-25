Popular Gympie businessman hits major milestone

FAMILY PRACTICE: Jack and John Cartwright celebrat e John's 25 years practising law in the Gympie region with Power and Cartwright.

PARTYING was the law on Friday as the legal eagles from Gympie solicitors Power and Cartwright took time out to celebrate a milestone.

For 25 years John Cartwright has been helping people wrangle their way through the country's legalities; and on Friday, he, his family and staff took off to Charlies Hotel to commemorate the achievement.

And while there was a strong family connection to the legal industry, MrCartwright said it was not the only driving force.

"You have a desire that you can, hopefully, help people with various problems they might have during their lifetime,” he said.

"If you can help out, that's a worthy profession.

"When you get a good result for clients and they're pleased with the outcome then, hopefully, you've done your job well.”

Having spent his quarter-century of practice in Gympie, MrCartwright said the country offered a unique connection compared to city firms.

"I prefer the personal contact with clients.

"In the city you might have more corporate clients where it's big companies you deal with rather than individuals.”

It also allowed him to continue his passion for rugby league.

"It was a good outlet after work,” he said.