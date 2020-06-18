Popular Gympie business looks to sell

THE party is almost over for small business owners Anna and Clayton Reid, but it could be just beginning for a lucky new family.

The couple are regretfully selling their highly successful event supply business Gympie Party World to move on to other things.

Mrs Reid said she and her husband and three children have enjoyed their 13 years at the helm of the business, which has been operating for more than 36 years but they are all ready for a change.

“We think it’s time for someone new and fresh to come in,” she said.

She said running the business has been a pleasure because they get to share in the planning of special celebrations like weddings and birthday parties.

Gympie Party World owners Clayton and Anna Reid. PHOTO: Bec Singh

At the moment the business supplies everything you need to throw a shindig, but has stopped short of event decorating, but there’s an opportunity there if the new owners are so inclined.

“A lot of our business is decade birthdays, but we do other events like weddings, engagement parties and anniversaries,”Mrs Reid said,

“And catering for up to 200 people means there’s quite a scope of business to branch out into if someone wanted to.”

One of the latest trends that Mrs Reid particularly enjoys helping people plan is gender reveal parties.

“People hand me their sealed envelope and we take it from there. It’s a pretty special thing to be a part of,” she said.

Gympie Party World owners Clayton and Anna Reid. PHOTO: Bec Singh

The property is currently listed with Link Business on the Sunshine Coast.

For more information head online to www.linkbusiness.com.au/businesses-for-sale/SC00178/ESTABLISHED-EVENTS-AND-PARTY-HIRE-COMPANY-NORTH-SUNSHINE-COAST or contact the broker, Martin Fisher at Link Business on 5479 6155 or 0415 356 170.