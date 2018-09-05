Popular Gympie business forced to close its doors

HAPPIER TIMES: Alex Hansen and Ryan Bauer at Pipe Dreamz. Pipe Dreamz have announced they're closing on Saturday September 15.

SOME sad news for skater fans in the Gympie region, Pipe Dreamz Indoor Skate Park will close its doors as of Saturday, September 15.

Owner Toby Kraak has four children and said he would love to spend more time with them, citing also that overheads were just getting "too much.”

"I ended up using my other business' money to keep it together,” he said.

"We're been running Pipe Dreamz for four years, kids just stopped riding, so it was another reason to make the announcement.”

Mr Kraak is now focussed on selling the business.

"If someone wanted to make an offer to keep the business running, we're all for it,” he said.

"We're grateful for all the community support we've received, it's been terrific.”

The skate park is located at 70 Crescent Rd, Gympie.

No offers have as yet been made.