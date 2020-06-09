Popular Gympie business expands at new site

IT WILL take just a few days to get the former Indian Brothers Restaurant at Shop 1, 30 Excelsior Rd ready to become the new home of City Seafood Supply.

Owner Jane Gaudern said the business needed a bigger space to grow and there would be little impact to customers.

“We shut the shop last night and we will open on Thursday for business,” she said.

“We want to expand and we have new things we want to introduce and unfortunately there just was not the room where we were.

City Seafood Supply owner Jane Gaudern stand in front of the new home of the business which will open on Thursday.

“There was not really a choice, it was either move now or we do not do it”.

With just three days to reopen, Ms Gaudern said she had organised a few things before this week.

“We have been in here for about a week and I had a lot of things organised and I knew what I needed to do. We were sort of ready for it,” she said.

“It has had its issues, everything will but you have to expect there is going to be issues and you have to deal with them. There is no point in worrying but it is very exciting, and I cannot wait to get everything in here”.

There are a few changes to the menu and that Thursday would be a taste-testing day.

“Thursday will be a trial, so everyone will be able to come and taste everything,” Ms Gaudern said.

“Anyone who came in at the old shop on Sunday and spent more than $30, they go into a draw to win a gift voucher. That will be drawn on Thursday at 11.30am.

City Seafood Supply's previous shop front at Apollonian Vale. Photo: Bec Singh

“We will hopefully have a bain-marie and over the lunch period offer a menu where there will be garlic prawn pizza and also creamy garlic prawns and rice to try. There will be two hot meals offered over a couple hours for lunch.”.

Ms Gaudern said the opening hours would be 10am to 7.30pm Monday to Sunday.