Popular food business shuts

SHUT: The Clinton Chefs has closed.

SHUT: The Clinton Chefs has closed.

A POPULAR Gladstone food business has made the tough decision to close.

The Clinton Chefs closed last Tuesday due to slow trade.

Manager Sarah Harris, who also manages neighbouring business Clinton Takeaway, said it was a hard decision.

"We just want to thank you all that have supported us over the years," Ms Harris said.

"We are sorry that the time has come to close our doors."

Ms Harris said the takeaway business was doing "tremendously" and would remain open.

The Clinton Chefs operated for more than three years.