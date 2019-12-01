Menu
CLOSING DOWN: Anita and Tony Mills of Fishermans Warehouse are closing their doors after almost two decades in business. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
News

Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

Philippe Coquerand
1st Dec 2019 7:00 AM
Subscriber only

AFTER running the Fishermans Warehouse on 175 Brisbane Rd for the past two decades, owners Tony and his wife Anita Mills are closing their store.

The store has been on the market for the past two years but has received no bites.

Mr Mills said he was sad to say goodbye, but at the same time was excited to spend more time with his family, go travelling and fishing.

“It’s been a bloody good business for 20 years, I’ve really enjoyed it but I’ve had enough and I’m ready to move on,” he said.

“I feel really sorry for the great bunch of customers and all the loyal guys that I deal with all the time.

“Unfortunately retail is changing, especially with the younger generations. Retail for me isn’t as enjoyable as it was 15 years ago, even with the reps I deal with I have to work harder on them to get prices for my retail customers.

“We have run a very successful business for the past 20 years and I am in a position to be able to do that.

“I would love nothing more than to see someone continue it.”

The store is set to close mid-January and is still available to purchase.

