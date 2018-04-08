Menu
Michelle Lovett and Mariah Carew at Lorna Jane's pop-up shop last year. The popular activewear brand will once again be back in town.
News

Major clothing brand heads Gympie's way

scott kovacevic
by
8th Apr 2018 12:37 PM

FITNESS fans will once again get their chance to dive into Lorna Jane's extensive range with the star activewear brand to another appearance in Gympie.

The chain will set up shop next week from Tuesday April 10 through Saturday April 14 at Gympie Central, giving residents a chance to shop much closer to home.

It marks the second time the popular chain has brought its business to Gympie after setting up for one day at the shopping centre in may last year.

However, instead of customers needing to find time in their schedule for a one-off appearance this year they will have a full five days to slip and get their start their clothing hunt.

The decision to set up in regional areas was driven by an "overwhelming" demand to bring active wear to remote and rural communities, Lorna Jane spokeswoman Mariah Carew told The Gympie Times last year.

Their greatly extended return trip suggests it was a choice which paid off.

The shop will be open from 9am-5pm on Tuesday-Friday and 8am-3pm on Saturday.

