Popular campground closes as fireys battle wildfire

The Freshwater Campground has closed due to an active wildfire. Photo: File

The Freshwater Campground has closed due to an active wildfire. Photo: File

THE Freshwater Campground in Cooloola Recreation Area, Great Sandy National Park has closed due to an active wildfire.

Freshwater Rd is also closed to all traffic until further notice.

Visitors have been advised not to attempt to enter Freshwater Rd from Teewah Beach, or traverse Freshwater Rd from Rainbow Beach Rd past the Bymien picnic area.

Visitors should observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers, and should not enter closed areas.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and QFES crews are working to contain the fire and there is no threat to property at this time.

Rangers are closely monitoring conditions and will consider further closures as needed.

People may see smoke in the area, and those with respiratory (or other health) problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.

Before leaving home, visitors should check QPWS park alerts for the latest information on access, closures and conditions, and for any information on fire bans or campfire rules for the park they are visiting.

Due to the current fire situation, all Queensland's national parks and forests now have fire restrictions in place until conditions ease.

This means no open fires in any park, anywhere in the state, regardless of the local fire danger.

Also check current weather warning and conditions at the Bureau of Meteorology and the Queensland Fire and Emergency website for the latest information on fire bans.

If you see a suspicious fire, immediately call triple-0 for emergency assistance.