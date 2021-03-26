Popular brekky radio trio cut to two after shock call

The Hot 91.1 morning radio team from left of Ash, Sam and Dave.

The Hot 91.1 morning radio team from left of Ash, Sam and Dave.

A popular Sunshine Coast breakfast radio crew has been trimmed from three to two with the departure of Hot91.1's Dave Matthews, of Dave, Sam and Ash.

The announcement was made just after 8am Friday.

"I'm just gonna read this because it's not gonna be good," Mr Matthews started.

"Well, all good things must come to an end, and this is the end of Dave, Sam and Ash as a trio.

"Yep, I'm leaving the show."

Family faces uncertain future after devastating diagnosis

Popular business lawyer exits firm for new adventure

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Mr Matthews said it had been a tough time on all businesses because of COVID-19 and the radio industry hadn't avoided its own financial pressures.

"Earlier this week the three of us were told that one of us had to go by the end of the week, this is not a joke, so we were set the task to make a choice," he said.

He said looking around the room his colleague Sam Coward was "way too old" to find another job and Ash Gierke had recently become a mum, so it made sense he was the one to depart, in a gracious farewell speech.

Speaking later on Friday Mr Matthews said he was taking the change as an opportunity to focus full-time on his podcast company and said he and his family had no intention of leaving the region.

Hot 91.1 hosts Dave, Sam and Ash gear up for a previous Fire in the Sky event at Cotton Tree Park.

He said he'd "actually laughed" when they were told out of the blue on Monday one of the three would have to leave and he decided to make the call early to ease the stress.

Mr Matthews pondered whether or not the pending finish of Jobkeeper may have had some influence in the decision to scale back.

He said while five years was a fair stint he felt his trio "could've probably had 10".

He said the trio had gotten to a level of friendship not many co-workers achieved, having spent five years together "in a little room" and had developed a special bond.

"I take these things as opportunities," he said.

"Everybody's replaceable. It's a vulnerable time for a lot of businesses."

On-air Friday he said his fondest memories and what he hoped their show was remembered for were the assistance they'd been able to give those less fortunate and the support they'd thrown behind many community events and initiatives.

Ms Gierke thanked him for his support and friendship over the years in a teary farewell to her mate and colleague.

Mr Coward also paid tribute to his co-host and said five years was a "good haul".

"Radio is a cutthroat business, it's unforgiving and it's getting tougher in many ways," he said.

Hot91.1 general manager Rod Winner said the change was "purely structural" and the station was in a "really good" position.

He said the aim was to be 100 per cent Sunshine Coast focused and the change had been undertaken to strengthen.

He said they were now "live and local" from 5am to 7pm and were launching a new Saturday local sports show as they positioned the station to be "as local and live as humanly possible".

Mr Winner said there were "no changes in the wind" when asked if any other line-ups were likely to change.