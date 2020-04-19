Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Popular Bondi strongman arrested in dramatic scenes

by Nick Hansen
19th Apr 2020 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Bondi identity Dimitri Moskovich has been arrested in dramatic scenes on Sunday afternoon.

Popular on the famous strip for his feats of strength at Bondi's outdoor gym, Mr Moskovich was subdued by two uniformed officers who claim he became " quarrelsome and argumentative".

"About 3.30pm, police approached the 54-year-old man after noticing him walking through fencing near the rock platform at Ben Buckler Point, allegedly contravening the local government signs stating the area was closed," police said in a statement.

coronaviruspromo

 

"Police attempted to speak to the man, however walked away. As police approached him again it is alleged he became quarrelsome and argumentative.

"He was arrested and taken Waverley Police Station and is currently assisting with inquiries."

Dimitri Moskovich is pinned down by police at Ben Buckler reserve on Sunday. Picture: Supplied
Dimitri Moskovich is pinned down by police at Ben Buckler reserve on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Footage of the arrest shows a dozen people standing around filming the incident as Mr Moskovich has his hands pulled behind his back.

Mr Moskovich reached international fame in 2015 when he showed up to vote in the state election wearing nil but red speedos.

 

Mr Moskovich is well known in the area. Picture: Kristi Miller
Mr Moskovich is well known in the area. Picture: Kristi Miller

He told The Wentworth Courier politics was mostly "total bullsh …"

"I try to vote for who I think once they are elected who do the less harm."

Originally published as Popular Bondi strongman arrested in dramatic scenes

Police approached Mr Moskovich for allegedly contravening local government signs stating the area was closed. Picture: Krisit Miller
Police approached Mr Moskovich for allegedly contravening local government signs stating the area was closed. Picture: Krisit Miller
Mr Moskovich rock climbs at Ben Buckler beach. Picture: Alan Place.
Mr Moskovich rock climbs at Ben Buckler beach. Picture: Alan Place.

More Stories

Show More
arrests bondi beach coronavirus editors picks fines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where locked down Gympie is spending its money

        premium_icon Where locked down Gympie is spending its money

        News A lot of industries in Gympie are struggling, but some are having a boom time. Find out which retailers are flourishing.

        Favourite Gympie pub launches key renovations during shutdown

        premium_icon Favourite Gympie pub launches key renovations during...

        News ‘As long as I can keep my staff engaged and get through the other end of this pipe...

        Gympie family hosts ‘over the fence party’ in isolation

        premium_icon Gympie family hosts ‘over the fence party’ in isolation

        News Pie Creek neighbours get creative to stay social from a distance.

        Mayor Clare wins full support for chosen deputy

        premium_icon Mayor Clare wins full support for chosen deputy

        News The new Noosa Council first orders of the day show a united front.