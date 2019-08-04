Popular beachside brekky hotspot, restaurant, bar shuts down

Chairs were stacked, kitchen tops spotless and shelves emptied at the popular Your Place Espresso Bar on Brisbane Road, Mooloolaba.

A POPULAR beachside breakfast bar along a busy Coast road has closed its doors suddenly, sparking a frenzy from restaurateurs eager to move into the prime location.

Chairs were stacked, kitchen tops spotless and shelves emptied at the once-popular Your Place Espresso and Bar on Brisbane Road, Mooloolaba, in the ground floor of the La Balsa building yesterday.

The bar was supposed to be open from 7am-2pm today, but instead, a for lease sign hangs at the entry.

The bar's phone number goes straight to voicemail.

Pratt Property general manager Leanne Jones said the business closed about a week-and-a-half ago, but it was already on the verge of being re-let, with new tenants set to sign lease within days.

Ms Jones said the vacancy had sparked plenty of interest, with about 4-5 very experienced operators eyeing off the site.

She said a family from New South Wales with vast experience in restaurants were preparing to sign the lease next week.

Ms Jones said she expected the new venture to be up and running in about a month, once a few minor renovations were undertaken to refresh the fit-out of the venue.

She said the new tenants would continue to cater to the La Balsa tenants with morning coffees and affordable lunches for workers, and then trade as a bar and restaurant at night.

Ms Jones said the renowned family had been looking around at plenty of options in the area, before deciding on the former Your Place site.

"We're thrilled," she said.

Your Place had been famous for its popular pizzas, breakfast and coffees.

It originally opened in November 2013, and was booming in its early years.

It had changed hands at least twice, before the latest owners, who Ms Jones said had owned it less than a year before last week's closure.

The espresso bar is the latest casualty of a line long of recent businesses to shut up shop on the Sunshine Coast.

It joined a number of other businesses which had recently closed, including Choice Kebab at Birtinya, Noosa Deli and Foodworks Express on Goshawk Blvd.