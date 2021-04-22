Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Little Bay Beach will be closed for two weeks after asbestos was discovered washed up on the sand. Picture: NG Farah Real Estate
Little Bay Beach will be closed for two weeks after asbestos was discovered washed up on the sand. Picture: NG Farah Real Estate
Health

Popular beach closed after alarming find

by Ally Foster
22nd Apr 2021 12:43 PM

A popular Sydney beach will be closed off from the public for two weeks after a concerning discovery.

In August last year a local resident discovered what appeared to be asbestos washed up on the sand at Little Bay Beach.

An investigation confirmed the discovery of the dangerous material, with more pieces being discovered along the beach.

Randwick City Council said since then, pieces of material containing asbestos have been found "regularly" on the beach.

As a result, the council has ordered the beach be closed for two weeks while an investigation is carried out to determine the source of the material.

"To allow the detailed site investigation to be carried out safely and as quickly and efficiently as possible, the beach will be closed to public access on weekdays for up to two weeks from Monday 26 April 2021 and will reopen on weekends," Randwick City Council said in a statement.

"Every effort will be made to complete the works as soon as possible however, the two-week program is required to provide contingency for potential delays that may result from poor weather or large seas."

The discovery poses a "low risk" to the community, the council said, but has advised anyone who comes across any suspect material not to touch it.

"Please do not touch, collect or pick up any material on the beach that may look like pieces of fibro sheeting. The material may be weathered and sometimes looks like shell or rock," the council said.

Originally published as Popular beach closed after alarming find

More Stories

asbestos beach closure

Just In

    Just In

      Inside Qantas mystery flight

      Inside Qantas mystery flight
      • 22nd Apr 2021 12:15 PM

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Gympie’s most adorable girl for 2021

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Gympie’s most adorable girl for 2021

        News Now the nominees have been grouped together and the voting lines are open, so be sure to cast yours before the deadline at midnight on Friday.

        How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        Premium Content How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        News ‘We can’t wait’: Greens Senator Larissa Waters is calling on the Federal Government...

        Abuser threw girlfriend to ground so hard he knocked her out

        Premium Content Abuser threw girlfriend to ground so hard he knocked her out

        News The 36-year-old Gympie man then denied it to police, saying he had come out of his...

        Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        Premium Content Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        News Here in our beautiful Gympie region, the people bringing you the news not only live...