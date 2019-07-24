POP-UP SHOP: Mum helping pregnant women buy clothes that fit

Mim & Bas' pop- up shop will offer various maternity brands.

ONE mum has found a balance between work and family.

Jacinta Cleary, her husband Andy and their three children Iris, 7, Bas, 9, and Jack, 11, spend six months a year travelling the east coast of Australia for the family business.

Mrs Cleary said the children were home-schooled when on the road and during the other months went to mainstream school.

She hits road to help women access maternity and breastfeeding clothes.

Mrs Cleary said she was proud to bring fashion to a group of women who could find it difficult to access quality, well-fitting and comfortable clothes.

For four years, the family has stopped at numerous towns and cities, driving from Victoria to Mackay and back again hosting pop-up shops for their business Mim & Bas, an online store specialising in maternity wear.

Mrs Cleary began working for the business 11 years ago after the birth of her first child. The Clearys later bought out the business and after a while decided to ditch the bricks and mortar side and focus on online.

The pop-up shops allows women to interact with the clothes before purchasing.

Mrs Cleary said pregnant women and new mothers were grateful for the visits, especially in towns where there were no maternity shops.

This trip they had 100kg of stock with them and will restock when needed.

Mim & Bas will be in Mackay this Friday and Saturday before heading out to Moranbah on Tuesday. The business will then head to Rockhampton and Gladstone.

The pop-up shop will offer brands such as Legoe Heritage, Ripe, SRC, Top Secret, Mim & Bas and Hotmilk.

This stock focuses on the 2020 summer trends.

Mrs Cleary said they started with winter stock in Victoria but by the time they edged up the coast the temperature changed and Mackay ended up with the latest fashions for the upcoming seasons.

"A lot of floral and more floaty, less fitted," she said.

Mrs Clearly said midi and maxi dresses were on trend, yellow was a popular colour and mum sought outfits with breastfeeding access.

She said only shirts had made for easy feeding in the past but dresses were now available that allowed for discreet feeding.

Denim shorts seem to be the must-have item.

Mrs Cleary's top tip for buying maternity wear was to think about comfort.

"Buy to fit, buy quality and what you love - you're not going to wear something you don't love," she said.

The pop-up shop will have fitting rooms with full-length mirrors and Mrs Cleary said she was happy to hold babies and play the role of babysitter while mums try things on.

The store will offer work wear, causal, formal and lingerie.

Mrs Cleary will also go to homes if women are unable to leave the house.

"They just need to contact me, let me know their size and I will put together a pile of clothes and visit them," she said.

Mrs Cleary can be contacted via the Mim & Bas Facebook page.

Pop-up shop details

Mackay

When: The Mim & Bas pop-up shop will be located near Katies on ground floor of Caneland Central.

When: Friday, July 26, 9am - 5.30pm and Saturday, July 27, 9am - 4pm.

Moranbah

Where: Moranbah Fair, St Francis Dr, Moranbah.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 9am - 5.30pm