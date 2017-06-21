23°
Poor soil hasn't stopped Megan from having a cracker Curra garden

Raelene Kross | 21st Jun 2017 7:00 AM
GOING PLACES: Megan Joff with some of the more unusual garden art in her remarkable garden at Curra.
GOING PLACES: Megan Joff with some of the more unusual garden art in her remarkable garden at Curra.

VISITING Megan Joff's garden at Curra for the first time was mind boggling for Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society members when they stepped out of their vehicles - witnessing bright and colourful bougainvilleas along the fence line on June 17.

This garden is picturesque - it has everything the gardener dreams of having by incorporating colour, green grass, climbing plants, fruit trees, dry gardens, interesting items, garden rooms, animals, and also plants of interest.

Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.
Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.

Megan has proven that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

It's a matter of choosing plants that will tolerate the extremely tough

country.

"Even rabbits would struggle out here,” she said.

Megan loves her animals (dogs, cockatoo, chooks, turkeys, guinea fowls and pigs) just as much as her garden with masses of white (snowflake), red (Chinese lantern) and orange (black-eyed) flowers that grab your attention.

Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.
Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.

Bromeliads are just as effective which brings interesting texture and colour all year round under silky oak trees - they are messy trees especially when dropping a lot of leaves in spring before flowering but that's okay.

Morgan wattles, placed in a hedge along another fence line, will be flowering soon with their golden yellow puff balls and silvery grey, oval shape, 20-30mm long leaves.

The gmelina phillippensis amendum shrub with racemes of yellow flowers.
The gmelina phillippensis amendum shrub with racemes of yellow flowers.

There's an interesting plant, gmelina phillippensis, positioned near the veranda growing very well in full sun to partial shade with its ivy-like leaves, a bright yellow flower has emerged from dangling overlapping bracts, surprisingly it resembles a parrot's beak, and the sprawling shrub has thorns.

"This is closely related to bougainvilleas,” Megan said.

Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.
Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.

There's so many different items scattered throughout the garden and nothing is off limits for Megan with the following being identified - hand pump, old taps, old motorbike, milk cans, lamps, galvanished buckets, coil of wire, toilet bowls, bikes, petrol cans, swing, boot, safe, seeder, mattress spring, cement mixer, mower and lots more.

"I'll have whatever people don't want. There's always room in my one acre garden” she said.

Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.
Megan Joff in her remarkable garden at Curra.

Having dreadful soil didn't deter Megan from growing fruit trees (mulberries, apples, plums, mandarins, figs, bananas, and dragon fruit) with her having the best year especially with mulberries producing a bumper crop.

Megan has spent the past 19 years working tirelessly in her garden on her days off (weekends) she is now rewarded with a beautiful garden to enjoy and treasure for a very long time.

This shows that gardens in winter can be colourful and don't have to be boring.

Topics:  curra garden art gardening gympie horticultural society unique unusual

