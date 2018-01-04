Poona community celebrates successful rescue of turtle

A turtle has been released back into the wild at Poona.

SIX weeks ago, a green sea turtle washed up on the beach at Poona, exhausted and suffering cuts and puncture wounds.

This week, she was released back into the wild at Poona after she was cared for at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, which provided specialised treatment and care.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast also assisted with the rescue of the turtle after locals called to report it.

"She'd been up on the beach for three or four days," Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast said.

The turtle was transported to Maryborough and then the rescue organisation arranged for the turtle to be taken to Australia Zoo.

Ms Richardson said the cause of the turtle's injuries was unclear.

She said it was mating season and that could have contributed to the animal's exhaustion.

Ms Richardson said the turtle was at least 60 years old and weighed 96 kilos.

She said there was no reason to believe the turtle wouldn't thrive in the wild.

"It went off really well, there's no reason she shouldn't go on to have a happy, healthy turtle life."

Judy Sumner was on hand to record the release of the turtle. She posted to Poona's Facebook page, sharing how exciting it was to see the big turtle released, back in good health.

"What a thrill to see this lovely girl sent on her way," she said.

"A lot of celebration afterwards with many enjoying a cooling off on the king tide."