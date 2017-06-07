Pool temp a hot problem

CHILLY CONCERNS: Council and Belgravia are working to fix the heating in the indoor pool at the new Aquatic Centre.

COMPLAINTS over the chilly water at the new Aquatic Centre's indoor heated pool have made a splash with the Gympie Regional Council, which is working to fix the problem.

Over the last few days the temperature has dropped from 29 to 26 degrees, which is ideal for lap swimmers, but too cold for some programs.

According to the council, an "operational issue” with the 25m indoor heated pool has been identified.

"With any new facility there is often teething issues and while unfortunate, it has been identified as a high priority to fix and council is working with contractors to rectify this fault,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"A full review is currently being conducted and we hope to have the pool temperature stable as soon as possible.”

Aquatic Centre managers Belgravia Leisure said they will be rescheduling programs which have been cancelled due to the problems.

Concerns over the water temperature were first raised in a letter to The Gympie Times, with many online readers also questioning whether the system was working correctly after the letter was published.

Health concerns and comfort were among the main reasons residents said the heating needed to be addressed.

Colleen Raines: It was cold in the pool yesterday, I ended up with leg cramps and had to leave, not happy.

Denise N Steve Kapernick: Went there yesterday and left when I saw the temp. That's the third time I've gone there that it's been too cold to swim. C'mon ARC - fix that heater!

David Fits Roy: Too cold, for the cost they need to get it sorted.