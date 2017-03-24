31°
Pool closure a bittersweet symphony for Goldfins

scott kovacevic
| 24th Mar 2017 7:00 PM
ON THE MOVE: Gympie Goldfins will be moving from the Memorial Pool to the new Aquatic Centre.
ON THE MOVE: Gympie Goldfins will be moving from the Memorial Pool to the new Aquatic Centre.

"BITTERSWEET” is how Gympie Goldfins Swimming Club secretary Rachelle Treeby describes the impending closure of the Memorial Pool.

Mrs Treeby said the changes would ultimately be a boon for swimming in Gympie, although the pool's closure was sad.

"There are amazing memories there for all of the past swimmers and life members and parents, but I think the town needs the new Aquatic Centre,” she said.

"Gympie has bred some brilliant swimmers and it will be really nice to see them thrive in a state of the art facility.”

Mrs Treeby said the Goldfins had been fortunate to have received so much support from the council and the Mantheys over the years.

So far, she said Belgravia had been very accommodating.

Still, the move was not without challenges.

"We won't have our own purpose-made clubhouse, we'll have to use facilities along with the rest of the community,” she said.

"It's not ideal, but the club will make that work.”

She said it was too early to say if any price increases would be incurred by the move, but it was a possibility with discussions still to be had.

"I would imagine there are going to be some price increases.”

At the end of the day, though, the move "is what it is” and she hoped it would be great for the club.

"It really is a sad time, but certainly for the community and for growing swimming in the area I think the new centre is a good thing, and I think we need to embrace it as best we can,” Mrs Treeby said.

Topics:  aquatic centre gympie council gympie memorial pool swimming swimming club

