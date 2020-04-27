Menu
Inside $3 million-dollar luxury resort for pets

by Emily Halloran
27th Apr 2020 9:19 AM
Chihuahua's Chiko and Nacho at AAA Pet Resort. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
PET pooches are still getting stays at a luxury resort for pets amid the coronavirus crisis as owners take breaks from their animals despite not taking holidays.

The $3-million AAA Pet Resort in Mudgeeraba, has been giving dogs and cats a luxurious home away from home since 2011.

It treats animals with massages, nature walks and premium treats.

Romeo enjoying all the luxuries at AAA Pet Resort. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
Michael Avery, ex-president of the dog boarding industry, and daughter Kelly Avery opened up the resort nine years ago after wanting to give pet owners a quality experience to basic dog kennels.

Typically dogs stay between five to 10 days but during the coronavirus pandemic with travel restrictions in place, they are predominantly doing daycare.

"We usually have about 150 dogs stay at the one time, during peak times, but now we are down to 12 dogs," Mr Avery said.

Staff Baylee Brash, 19, and Reagan Mill, 18, ( right ) with dogs Bailey and Atticus. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
"Peak time is usually over school holidays and Christmas. Most weekends we have 100 dogs.

"That's what's really hard because we had so many trained staff and we can't do anything for them at the moment. Thank god for JobKeeper."

To create AAA Pet Resort, Mr Avery purchased an existing dog knennel, knocking down 90 per cent of it and re-renovated it. The building was finished by Christmas time last year,

"It's about three to 3.5 metres a room, rather than these tiny concrete rooms they had before. They were disgusting," he said.

 

Kelly Avery and her father Michael. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
"Pretty much everyone who walks in expects to see cages and dogs locked up. That's one of the biggest things I hate about the industry - dogs in cages.

"They don't do it while they are at home, so why do it when they are away?"

Each bedroom has a bed, air conditioning, a leather lounge, TV with animal film playing, chandeliers, and toys.

Ms Avery, who manages AAA Pet Resort and spends most of her time making odd-noises to get dogs attention, said she couldn't see herself doing anything else.

Standard rooms start at $35 and go up to $190 a day.

Originally published as Pooches in paradise: Inside Coast's luxury pet resort

