Pooch found three days after horror crash

She ran away after her and her owners were in a car crash on Sunday. But Bobbie has been found, by chance, on the side of the Freeway three days later.

A beloved dog that went missing after being involved in a horror crash on the weekend has been found.

Lewis and Diane Major were breathing a sigh of relief on Wednesday evening after a friend found their black Kelpie-cross, Bobbie.

Bobbie had run away from the Majors' car, on the South Eastern Freeway, on Sunday after they were involved in a smash with a semi-trailer.

Bobbie after being found on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

The couple were driving home to Mount Barker from dinner at a friend's place, with their eight-month-old daughter Sasha and pet Bobbie in the car.

Mr Major last saw Bobbie running towards Hahndorf on Sunday, giving chase for about a kilometre before giving up.

But a family friend, Chris - who had been searching the Adelaide Hills for the dog - spotted a car pulled over on the side of the Freeway on Wednesday afternoon and decided to stop.

It turned out two people were trying to coax a scared dog into their car - and the dog happened to be Bobbie.

While she was initially frightened, she calmed down when she saw Chris.

Bobbie had only sustained a small cut to her face, and enjoyed a large drink and feed before being taken to the vet for a once-over.

Mr Major, who expressed gratitude for everyone who had been on the lookout for Bobbie, said it was the "perfect end to a bit of a rough week".

Lewis and Diane Major, with eight-month-old daughter Sasha. Picture: Lewis Major

"We had a few good leads this afternoon, we had a game plan as to where we were going to check … and then she was spotted on the side of the Freeway," Mr Major said.

"She must have crossed (the freeway) about four times because she's been going back and forth.

"I wouldn't say we were losing hope, but by last night we were thinking she might not be coming back."

Mr Major said he had been suffering a splitting headache for three days and was dealing with bulging discs and fractures, but his pain was eased by the return of their pet.

