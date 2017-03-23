Ponderous system continues to fail our children

IT'S wrenching to read about the plight and fight of the young Gympie man desperately trying to rescue his little brother from the same violent childhood he endured (P.5).

The apparent child "protection” policy that seems to hold that any parent, no matter how bad, is better than no parent is flawed.

Thousands of cases of neglect and abuse, not to mention the too-regular headlines of babies and children dying at the hands of their parents, or despite the presence of their parents, is evidence enough of that.

It is unforgivable that in such a progressive and prosperous country, defenceless children are still left to the mercy of abusive, neglectful adults and in dangerous environments.

Meanwhile, children are driven out on to the streets because home is not safe nor a place they want to be. You can see those children in Gympie, young things, walking around at all hours of the night on any day of the week.

In the case of "Tom” who appears to have got his life together despite his childhood and who does not want the same fate for his baby brother, surely the ponderous, obtuse, flawed "system” can be brought around to seeing there is a better option for that family.