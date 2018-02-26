Pomona Music Muster to raise funds for Majestic Theatre

A NEW fundraising initiative will be music to the ears of Majestic Theatre patrons when the inaugural Pomona Music Muster is held from March 9-11.

The weekend's efforts will help with ongoing costs to maintain this community-run, not-for-profit, volunteer-driven, Heritage-listed theatre.

On the program will be concerts, open mic programs, jamming sessions, buskers and a songwriting competition.

Workshops will be held in guitar, beginner ukulele, advanced ukulele tricks, songwriting, harmonica tricks of the trade with former Sunshine Coast mayor Bob Abbot and a poets' breakfast with Ian Mackay.

Music lovers will be well-satisfied with folk, rock, blues, jazz, reggae and a fusion of it all coming together.

The concerts on Friday and Saturday nights will feature some of the best talent on the Sunshine Coast.

Top acts include The Dennis Sisters with Tiana, 17, on acoustic guitar and Briannah, 18, on the bass.

The Sunshine Coast duo made their TV debut on X-Factor Australia in 2016 and have since been performing at many diverse venues and festivals including Gympie Muster, Caloundra Music Festival and Tamworth CMF, where they won Battle of the Bands and Aristocrats Entertainers of the Year in 2016-17.

The sisters released their debut single Find Me in January, along with their music video which was filmed at the Majestic Theatre.

Barry Charles. CONTRIBUTED

Also on the program is the Coast's own Phil Emmanuel - known as "Australia's greatest electric guitar player", bluesman Barry Charles, rocker Ryan Giles, the David Flower Band featuring fiddle and flute, Nic Reefman playing trumpet and accordian simultaneously, and The Strangest Dreamers - a six-piece male group singing sweet harmonies.

Phil Emmanuel.

They're joined by busking champion Dan Horne, Me and My Chauffeur with banjo player John Withers, the Karen Laws Family Band, local group FYG Chutney, Cherry Ripes, Captain Tricko and the Pineapple Crush Band, which will lead the jamming session (BYO instrument to join in).

Me and My Chauffeur is (from left) Robert Roy McKeown on mandolin, John Withers on banjo, Brenda Withers on bass, Jo Simon on vocals and Mark Seaman on guitar. CONTRIBUTED

Camping is available at the nearby Pomana Showgrounds.

Weekend tickets and day passes (school-aged children are half-price) are available from http://www.themajestictheatre.com.au

Early-bird weekend tickets are $50 before the end of February.