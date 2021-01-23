Pomona motorbike crash sends one person to Coast hospital

One person was hurt in a motorbike and car crash at Pomona late this morning.

A motorbike and car crash at Pomona, just south of Gympie, has sent one person to a Sunshine Coast hospital late this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service sources confirmed paramedics rushed to the scene on Yurol Forest Drive around 10:31am.

One patient was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

