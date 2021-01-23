Pomona motorbike crash sends one person to Coast hospital
A motorbike and car crash at Pomona, just south of Gympie, has sent one person to a Sunshine Coast hospital late this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service sources confirmed paramedics rushed to the scene on Yurol Forest Drive around 10:31am.
One patient was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
A young woman was reportedly hurt in a single car crash at Woolooga earlier this morning.
Young woman hurt in early morning Woolooga crash
The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at about 5.53am.