One person was hurt in a motorbike and car crash at Pomona late this morning.
News

Pomona motorbike crash sends one person to Coast hospital

JOSH PRESTON
23rd Jan 2021 12:24 PM
A motorbike and car crash at Pomona, just south of Gympie, has sent one person to a Sunshine Coast hospital late this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service sources confirmed paramedics rushed to the scene on Yurol Forest Drive around 10:31am.

One patient was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A young woman was reportedly hurt in a single car crash at Woolooga earlier this morning.

Young woman hurt in early morning Woolooga crash

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at about 5.53am.

