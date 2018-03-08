Pomona Arts committee to take stock

Former owner Ron West and current Pomona Arts Inc. President Cherry Bright at the Majestic Theatre.

Former owner Ron West and current Pomona Arts Inc. President Cherry Bright at the Majestic Theatre. Renee Albrecht

POMONA Arts Inc. will reflect on their current standing and the performances of incumbent committee members at their Annual General Meeting later this month.

The meeting, held at the Majestic Theatre, follows a democratic process that allows committee and community members to voice their opinions on all relevant matters.

All current members are to resign from their positions at the meeting before being allowed to re-apply alongside possible new entrants.

Members then vote in the new committee.

Pomona Arts Inc. Secretary Jackie Bazzo said the group has worked hard to create a "transparent” environment to give members "better access” and "enhance community involvement”.

"This is a standard process that helps our members and the wider community stay involved and have their say on the performance of current committee members,” she said.

"As secretary I have been adamant that we uphold a democratic process and give people the opportunity to ask questions of committee members if they want to.”

The Pomona Arts group is comprised of volunteers and works to run the Old Pomona Railway Station Gallery and Pomona Country Markets in addition to the Majestic Theatre.

Current Pomona Arts Inc. President Cherry Bright said recently that the group was struggling to keep the doors to the 97-year-old theatre open due to steep monthly expenses.

"We're actively trying to save our theatre, because it's a really big piece of local, national and international history,” Ms Bright said.

The meeting takes place at 2pm on Saturday, March 24. All community members are welcome to attend.