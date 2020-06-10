Voters’ damning verdict on Opposition Leader

The LNP’s biggest obstacle in election success could be their figurehead, according to results of a poll, with a staggering number wanting a new leader.

THE LNP's biggest obstacle in election success this year could be their figurehead, with more than 75 per cent of Queenslanders unhappy with current opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

An online poll of The Courier-Mail readers - with over 1500 votes - showed 76 per cent believed the Queensland LNP should be headed by someone other than Deb Frecklington.

The preferred candidate: David Crisafulli.

Shadow Minister for Tourism and Environment, Science and the Great Barrier Reef David Crisafulli is the readers’ top choice to replace Deb Frecklington. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

The survey followed speculation by Courier-Mail political pundit and Griffith University senior lecturer Paul Williams, who claimed a change in LNP leadership could turn the tide of the 2020 state election.

Williams' sentiment was echoed by the results of The Courier-Mail's survey, with 40 per cent of voters preferring Crisafulli, the shadow minister for tourism and environment, science and the Great Barrier Reef, as the LNP's candidate for premier.

Frecklington was a distant second choice, with 24 per cent of respondents favouring the current Opposition Leader.

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington. PICTURE: JACK LAWRIE

Twenty-three per cent of voters preferred Tim Mander; 6 per cent favoured Tim Nicholls.

Seven per cent of voters believed neither Frecklington, Mander, Crisafulli nor Nicholls should head the party.

Annastacia Palaszczuk remains the preferred premier, recording a 49 per cent approval rating in the latest YouGov poll.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at a press conference in Mackay. Picture: Tony Martin

However Labor's primary vote base sits at a miserly 32 per cent - which Williams believed could be a repeat of the "ScoMo effect": "A solid evaluation of a leader that fails to translate into broader party support."

