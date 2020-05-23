Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Popular Gympie burger joint Johnny Dees was robbed three times over five days last Christmas.
Popular Gympie burger joint Johnny Dees was robbed three times over five days last Christmas.
News

POLL: Vote for your favourite Gympie takeaway joint

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
23rd May 2020 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Reader poll

Who does the best takeaway in the Gympie region?

View Results

GYMPIE region businesses have been dealt a hammer blow by the coronavirus pandemic, and the light at the end of the tunnel still seems fleeting.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES

*How country star Caitlyn Shadbolt is dealing with isolation

*Beenham Valley Rd: Kirra's story becomes an Australian Story

Subsequent social distancing requirements have forced pubs, clubs, coffee shops, restaurants and other social hangouts to close their doors, forcing some to say a permanent goodbye.

But a silver lining has emerged through continued local support of these businesses after they made the switch to new, takeaway only models.

Kylie Elliott and Nikki Morris from the Happy Yak.
Kylie Elliott and Nikki Morris from the Happy Yak.

The Gympie Times asked readers on Facebook to shout out their favourite eateries who have maintained top-tier service despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The Queenslander Hotel
The Queenslander Hotel

A plethora of businesses earned due praise:

Meaghan Dean: Fisherman's Haul, best fish and chips! Very busy at the moment but worth the wait.

Bruce Pearce, owner of Fisherman's Haul.
Bruce Pearce, owner of Fisherman's Haul.

Lauren Schweitzer: The Queenslander makes an awesome chicken cheese and bacon burger! It's so fresh, not your typical pub burger. Plus they deliver.

Vicki Milne: Gympie Social, such wonderful service and the kebabs, snack boxes and chips are awesome.

Peggy O'Sullivan: We love J1 Sushi in Central. Great food, wonderful service and the best sushi and buns.

Kaylah Smith-crossley: Gympie West store. Old fashioned customer service always with a friendly smile.

Sharla Watson in the new, renovated Farmer and Sun Cafe.
Sharla Watson in the new, renovated Farmer and Sun Cafe.

The Naked Lettuce, Johnny Dees, Alchemy, Eat at Candy's, Soma Soma, Cafe Matisse, Farmer and Sun and Dragon Garden were among the other eateries to get a mention from more than 60 nominations.

Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse.
Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse.

Browse our poll to find the full list of takeaway outlets to bag a nomination, and vote for your favourite to help them claim the crown as Gympie's best.

gympie business gympie foodies gympie news gympie region online poll vote now gympie your say
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How country star Caitlyn Shadbolt is dealing with isolation

        premium_icon How country star Caitlyn Shadbolt is dealing with isolation

        Music ‘We were the first to go with festivals and everything cancelled. We’ll be the last to come back, we’ll probably end up out of work for the longest time’

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.

        ‘Life has been a little lonely and frustrating in isolation’

        premium_icon ‘Life has been a little lonely and frustrating in isolation’

        News Some Gympie folk have loved it, some have hated it, but as more got out and about...

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia