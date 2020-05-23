POLL: Vote for your favourite Gympie takeaway joint
Reader poll
Who does the best takeaway in the Gympie region?
GYMPIE region businesses have been dealt a hammer blow by the coronavirus pandemic, and the light at the end of the tunnel still seems fleeting.
Subsequent social distancing requirements have forced pubs, clubs, coffee shops, restaurants and other social hangouts to close their doors, forcing some to say a permanent goodbye.
But a silver lining has emerged through continued local support of these businesses after they made the switch to new, takeaway only models.
The Gympie Times asked readers on Facebook to shout out their favourite eateries who have maintained top-tier service despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.
A plethora of businesses earned due praise:
Meaghan Dean: Fisherman's Haul, best fish and chips! Very busy at the moment but worth the wait.
Lauren Schweitzer: The Queenslander makes an awesome chicken cheese and bacon burger! It's so fresh, not your typical pub burger. Plus they deliver.
Vicki Milne: Gympie Social, such wonderful service and the kebabs, snack boxes and chips are awesome.
Peggy O'Sullivan: We love J1 Sushi in Central. Great food, wonderful service and the best sushi and buns.
Kaylah Smith-crossley: Gympie West store. Old fashioned customer service always with a friendly smile.
The Naked Lettuce, Johnny Dees, Alchemy, Eat at Candy's, Soma Soma, Cafe Matisse, Farmer and Sun and Dragon Garden were among the other eateries to get a mention from more than 60 nominations.
Browse our poll to find the full list of takeaway outlets to bag a nomination, and vote for your favourite to help them claim the crown as Gympie's best.