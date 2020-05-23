POLL: Vote for your favourite Gympie takeaway joint

Popular Gympie burger joint Johnny Dees was robbed three times over five days last Christmas.

Popular Gympie burger joint Johnny Dees was robbed three times over five days last Christmas.

Reader poll Who does the best takeaway in the Gympie region? Auto Barn Cafe

Platform No. 1 Cafe

The Naked Lettuce

Southside Takeaways

Gympie Social

J1 Sushi

Eat @ Candy's

The Queenslander Hotel

Cafe Matisse

Beefy's Pies Gympie

Fisherman's Haul

The Happy Yak

Johnny Dees

Mama and Papa's Pizza

It's Coffee Time

Alchemy Southside

Gympie West Store

The Victory Store

Needful Things

Toucan Coffee

Soma Soma

City Seafood Supply

Rattler Cafe at Imbil

Dragon Garden

Mozzas Kebabs

Kandanga Snack Bar

Gympie Subway

Ambrosia Indian Restaurant

Emilia's Cafe

Mama Dee's Kitchen

Coffee Barn Cafe

Indian Brothers Vote View Results

GYMPIE region businesses have been dealt a hammer blow by the coronavirus pandemic, and the light at the end of the tunnel still seems fleeting.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES

*How country star Caitlyn Shadbolt is dealing with isolation

*Beenham Valley Rd: Kirra's story becomes an Australian Story

Subsequent social distancing requirements have forced pubs, clubs, coffee shops, restaurants and other social hangouts to close their doors, forcing some to say a permanent goodbye.

But a silver lining has emerged through continued local support of these businesses after they made the switch to new, takeaway only models.

Kylie Elliott and Nikki Morris from the Happy Yak.

The Gympie Times asked readers on Facebook to shout out their favourite eateries who have maintained top-tier service despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The Queenslander Hotel

A plethora of businesses earned due praise:

Meaghan Dean: Fisherman's Haul, best fish and chips! Very busy at the moment but worth the wait.

Bruce Pearce, owner of Fisherman's Haul.

Lauren Schweitzer: The Queenslander makes an awesome chicken cheese and bacon burger! It's so fresh, not your typical pub burger. Plus they deliver.

Vicki Milne: Gympie Social, such wonderful service and the kebabs, snack boxes and chips are awesome.

Peggy O'Sullivan: We love J1 Sushi in Central. Great food, wonderful service and the best sushi and buns.

Kaylah Smith-crossley: Gympie West store. Old fashioned customer service always with a friendly smile.

Sharla Watson in the new, renovated Farmer and Sun Cafe.

The Naked Lettuce, Johnny Dees, Alchemy, Eat at Candy's, Soma Soma, Cafe Matisse, Farmer and Sun and Dragon Garden were among the other eateries to get a mention from more than 60 nominations.

Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse.

Browse our poll to find the full list of takeaway outlets to bag a nomination, and vote for your favourite to help them claim the crown as Gympie's best.