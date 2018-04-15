Poll swings just add to volatility

MR NINE PER CENT: Former prime minister Tony Abbott takes part in the Pollie Pedal Bike Ride, starting at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on April 8, 2018.

MR NINE PER CENT: Former prime minister Tony Abbott takes part in the Pollie Pedal Bike Ride, starting at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on April 8, 2018. LUIS ASCUI

THE big 3-0, hey?

It's much like that milestone birthday: you either make a big fuss or it's a case of much ado about nothing.

The media needs to take a collective breath and calm down.

Government MPs shouldn't start panicking just yet either.

A couple of decades ago, a series of bad polls like this would have most certainly been cause for worry for their careers. But what held to be the political landscape then doesn't apply now.

The mood of the electorate has changed.

The electorate no longer is prepared to swing firmly behind one side or the other.

A 52-48 per cent two-party preferred calculation just may not translate on election night to a Labor victory. When neither the Coalition nor Labor can garner more than mid to high 30 per cents as a first preference, then it gives Shorten no cause to gloat. Such figures don't indicate that the electorate are turning to Labor in droves. It didn't take too long this week for the same old voices to come out and try to sink the boot into the PM.

The Abbotts and the Joyces and the like are clearly running their own agenda under the guise of backbench freedom. They really aren't helping the Government's cause, so it is quite audacious for them to be delivering ultimatums to the PM when they are partly the problem.

The electorate aren't fools. They can clearly see that whilst they refuse to put a muzzle on their mouths any attempts that the Government makes to promote policy and future plans are going to be stifled by their constant undermining.

Thirty bad polls aren't solely the fault of Malcolm Turnbull.

Barnaby Joyce is in no position to be lecturing.

Turnbull still leads Shorten (albeit, narrowly) as preferred PM and he remains miles ahead of the other Liberal aspirants.

As Tony "Mr 9%” Abbott made sure he pointed out to the media as he bicycled his way through Victoria's coal belt this week on his annual political expense claim dressed up as a charity ride, elements of the Liberal Party still long for Australia to wind the clock back to the 1950s.

I'm surprised that he doesn't see the futility of trying to peddle in reverse. Because we've sampled his concept of Australia and found it unpalatable.

When we talk of this succession of poor poll results, we must ask just how much of it is the result of bad policies by the government and how much is because the electorate is tired of the old guard's singlemindness in wanting to be rid of Turnbull?

The media has a roll to play in accurately examining the reasons behind these poll results. Because it surely has nothing to do with Labor having more credible policies than the Coalition or that we think Shorten would make a more capable PM.

Instead of journalists and political commentators asking the question whether or not Turnbull can hang on, how about asking the really hard question of those within the Coalition who aren't making his job easy.

Are they truly representing their electorates or are they actually being wantingly treacherous?