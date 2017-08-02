Politics or party games? It can get confusing

POLITICAL debates can get confusing for the average punter, especially when the participants choose their words and quote their legislation selectively.

Tony Perrett wants to know who's responsible for the messy attempt by Gympie Regional Council to bring in a policy (which remains on the table indefinitely) that opens the door to ratepayer funded legal action against ratepayers.

The Local Government Minister says Mr Perrett is clutching at straws in trying to grandstand on the matter.

After the Redland City Council was criticised by the State Ombudsman early this year for threatening legal action against two residents who criticised it on Facebook, the Ombudsman recommended policy be adopted to ensure councillors and staff "are only provided taxpayer funding for legal action where it is considered appropriate”.

Mr Furner says that following this his department advised councils via its Local Government Bulletin to adopt such a policy and "provided them with guidance to assist them”: not an order, per se, but not far off one. But then Mr Furner says the matter of legal expenses is a matter for the council to decide.

None of which helps the ratepayers, who only want to know who's left holding the parcel when the music stops.