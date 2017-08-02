24°
News

Politics or party games? It can get confusing

Shelley Strachan | 2nd Aug 2017 11:48 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLITICAL debates can get confusing for the average punter, especially when the participants choose their words and quote their legislation selectively.

Tony Perrett wants to know who's responsible for the messy attempt by Gympie Regional Council to bring in a policy (which remains on the table indefinitely) that opens the door to ratepayer funded legal action against ratepayers.

The Local Government Minister says Mr Perrett is clutching at straws in trying to grandstand on the matter.

After the Redland City Council was criticised by the State Ombudsman early this year for threatening legal action against two residents who criticised it on Facebook, the Ombudsman recommended policy be adopted to ensure councillors and staff "are only provided taxpayer funding for legal action where it is considered appropriate”.

Mr Furner says that following this his department advised councils via its Local Government Bulletin to adopt such a policy and "provided them with guidance to assist them”: not an order, per se, but not far off one. But then Mr Furner says the matter of legal expenses is a matter for the council to decide.

None of which helps the ratepayers, who only want to know who's left holding the parcel when the music stops.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial gympie council mark furner tony perrett

Firies get tough after 40 bush fires ignite near Gympie

Firies get tough after 40 bush fires ignite near Gympie

People who light fires without a permit are playing Russian roulette with their lives and the lives of others

Footage of humpback near area of stranded whales

First responders on the scene commencing bucketing and setting up pumps to keep the whales cool and wet

"I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear the two humpback whales died."

How Bunnings is caught up in a huge tradie tax rort

Bunnings not just offering sausage sizzles, it may also be part of a tax scam.

“Nice deal if you can get it!"

DRY JULY: Record breaking weather leaves Gympie high and dry

Gympie suffered through a dry July.

Gympie had its warmest July in more than 70 years

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Mustering Gympie's muscle

MUSCLING UP: Body builders and Muscle Muster competitors Rick Scott and Kellie Briggs, and judge Jackson Johnson.

Gympie's Muscle Muster

Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Surpassing last year's event becoming a tradition.

Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.

Vietnam vet calls in on round-Australia ride

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

HE went viral for her foul-mouthed appearance on Dr Phil. Now Danielle Bregoli — aka the ‘cash me ousside’ teen — has faced court on a string of charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

A GREAT DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!!!

3 Woolgar Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 26th...

Here is the perfect home for you if you are looking for a home you can stamp your own mark on!! Situated on a rare and lovely FLAT 878m2 block within walking...

TOWN CENTRE GEM

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

FANTASTIC DUAL LIVING OPPORTUNITY

4 Jellick Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 5 $398,000

Properties with dual living don't come to the market very often and this property is fabulous! You will be wowed by the beautiful surroundings and the beautiful...

LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST!!

4 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

House 4 2 6 $419,000

Prepare to be impressed by this modern style Queenslander on 7166m2 in a quiet peaceful location under 5 minutes' drive to Gympie CBD. Everything is here ready and...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

Perfectly Positioned Property!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $236,500

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

WELCOME HOME! YOU WON&#39;T WANT TO LEAVE!

16 Deakin Court, Southside 4570

House 5 2 4 $569,000

Welcome to this stunning home situated in a quiet location on an amazing 2659m2. Once you arrive here you will not want to leave. Walking in the front door you...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014