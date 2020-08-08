Politicians under fire over lack of support

An anti-crime group has called out some of the region's top political identities for not promising to stand up and fight for its plan to combat youth crime.

One Community One Standard has gained some signatures on its memorandum of understanding (MOU), which outlines its five-point plan to make Townsville a "safe place", but is missing the signatures of key figures.

All three Labor MPs, all LNP candidates for the region, Mayor Jenny Hill and Burdekin MP Dale Last have not signed the agreement.

Senator Susan McDonald, Herbert MP Phillip Thompson and Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto were the only sitting politicians to have signed the MOU, as well as other Katter's Australian Party and One Nation candidates.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said he was always happy to engage with the community about their ideas, but said an MOU "isn't the answer".

Mr Stewart said his party had a "real plan" for tackling youth crime, which was announced in March and included an on-country trial, which was due to start soon.

Cr Hill said the MOU was a series of "motherhood statements" when the community wanted outcomes.

Mayor Jenny Hill. Picture: Shae Beplate.

The MOU includes a commitment to enforce curfew on bail houses, advocate and deliver "free speech" and admit that the city is in a "crime crisis".

The group plans to hold an action session with all committed members, but no date has been set for the meeting. Organiser Jeff Adams said the lack of co-operation was sending the wrong message.

"We need generational change now and the only way to achieve that is to get all levels of government together, like in COVID-19, and get a bipartisan approach to the root causes of our problems," he said. "That will not only transcend party politics but can be signed off for the long term."

The LNP was contacted for comment.

