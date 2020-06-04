Politician’s topless Zoom incident leaked

A Mexican senator has issued an apology after she was caught getting topless on a government Zoom conference.

Martha Lucia Micher, 66, was unaware her camera was still on when she started to get changed during the live meeting last week.

On the call were members of the National Regeneration Movement political party, the Bank of Mexico and journalists who were discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, an unknown attendee leaked screenshots of Ms Micher's unfortunate mishap which later did the rounds on social media.

"Yesterday an unfortunate incident occurred during a virtual meeting with fellow senators about the current economic situation in Mexico and strategies to confront the 'new normal' over the coming months," Ms Micher said in an open letter she shared online.

"In one part of the session, without realising and while the camera of my computer was on, I got changed showing my naked torso.

"I carried on participating in the session and thanks to a call from senators Alejandro Armenta Mier and Ovidio Peralta Suarez, I realised my error."

The senator went on to offer an apology and blamed the mishap on her lack of digital communication expertise.

But Ms Micher, who is also the president of the State Commission of Gender Equality, was also forced to defend her body after cruel comments about her appearance and physique began to circulate online.

"I am Malu Micher, and I am not ashamed to have shown part of my intimacy by accident, because it is exactly the notion that a woman is 'just her body' that has allowed and fomented the objectification of women against which I have always fought," she responded to the criticism.

"I am a woman of 66 years of age who has breastfed four children, three of whom are today professional and responsible men, and I feel proud of my body for having nourished them."

Ms Micher went on to say she fought for the "left" for almost 40 years and has occupied various public roles in her "fervent commitment" for the defence of human rights.

"I am a woman who is not ashamed of her body, I love it and I take care of it."

Many of her colleagues and fellow politicians came to her defence.

"In view of the attacks against her, a product of a mishap during a virtual meeting, we endorse our fellowship. Morals and integrity will always be stronger than infamy and assaults," fellow senator Ricardo Monreal Avila wrote online.

Another senator, Maria Elena Morena posted: "The rubbish stinks in the senate and on social media. Our political and party differences should have limits."

Fellow party member Martha Tagle also added that she will investigate and sanction those responsible for taking and leaking these photos.

"The violence to which you were subjected cannot go unpunished," Ms Tagle said.

Originally published as Politician's topless Zoom incident leaked