'Politicians should not be in top 10 of Gympie's Power 30'

NUMBER 1: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien was ranked Number 1 in the Gympie region's most influential people of 2018. Contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

YOU invited feedback to the Power 30.

In my view, politicians should not be even in the top 10.

Politicians get a very large pay to supposedly represent some of the poorest people.

I believe politicians would have no idea of how hard the real world is.

But just to your Number 1.

In his self assessment in The Gympie Times, he noted he was a central figure in the rolling of a sitting PM and played role in dumping of the NEG.

Yet , just a month ago he had a very different view of the Nationals' political partner.

So what was it?

Did he play a role in the unrest in Canberra and the knifing of a sitting PM?

Or is he hugely disappointed in the Liberal Party ?

There is more deserving people than politicians in the region who get paid a lot less and do more.

Very sad.

Madonna Waugh,

Gympie

Take mental health seriously

I MET a young man a few years ago, a student at the time, who had started to turn his life around and was enjoying and attending school regularly.

On the outside, he was a healthy teenager who just had some trouble engaging at school, I didn't recognise the pain he was starting to suffer.

This young person moved away from our services at Youth Off The Streets and to another city. Gradually he became overwhelmed by an intense internal trauma, he fell into abusing alcohol and committed suicide one night when he was drunk. I attended this young man's funeral soon after he died and heard the most gut-wrenching story from the father's partner: the boy had also lost three of his brothers to suicide. October is mental health month and this year we are asked to share the journey for better mental health and well being.

Issues of anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and many more plague some of our most vulnerable people.

It can be easy to tell when someone is not physically healthy and it can be easy to miss signs that someone you care about is struggling, but we need to take those extra steps to help our friends, family, colleagues and anyone else in your life.

Father Chris Riley,

CEO and Founder at Youth Off The Streets

Reduce stroke risk?

STROKE is a devastating disease which can change lives in an instant, but 80 per cent of strokes are preventable by managing blood pressure and cholesterol and living a healthy lifestyle. During National Stroke Week, with the help of thousands of incredible volunteers right around the country, we shared our five tips for a healthy life and reduced stroke risk - stay active, eat a healthy, balanced diet, drink alcohol only in moderation, quit smoking and make time to see your doctor for a health check. There will be around 56,000 strokes in Australia in 2018. Stroke attacks the brain, which controls our movements, speech, understanding and emotions.

Sharon McGowan,

Stroke Foundation