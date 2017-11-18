Menu
Political pasts of our candidates revealed

POLITICAL POWERS: Candidates Tony Perrett (LNP), Tracey McWilliam (ALP) and Chelle Dobson (ONP) come from diverse political backgrounds.
scott kovacevic
by

DIVERSE political backgrounds and close ties to Gympie are shared among the candidates running for Gympie's electoral seat.

One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson has lived in Gympie for the past four years, but her ties tothe region run back more than 30 years to when she met her partner.

Politically Ms Dobson ran for a Senate seat in 2016 as a member of the Australian Liberation Alliance, running against Pauline Hanson.

"Pauline Hanson was not back in politics at the time I joined the ALA," she said.

"I could have left when Pauline Hanson rejoined... once I commit to something, I stay committed to it.

"My campaign was about the policies, which were close to One Nation."

Ms Dobson stood for election as an independent to Logan City Council in 2000, and has worked in both state and federal governments.

Labor candidate Tracey McWilliam is the Gympie branch secretary of the Queensland Teachers' Union, which she has been involved with for 14 years.

She joined the ALP before the 2016 Federal election, but has been a staunch supporter of the party her whole life.

She has also lived in Gympie for more than 34 years.

Elected to the Gympie seat in 2015, LNP candidate Tony Perrett

joined Kilkivan Shire Council in 2003, and was elected Deputy Mayor in 2004.

He was elected to Gympie Regional Council as Deputy Mayor in 2008, and re-elected in 2012.

While he crossed the parliamentary floor to vote against his party on gun regulations, Mr Perrett

said he was a conservative and was committed to the LNP.

He moved to the Gympie region about 20 years ago.

Independent Donna Reardon has been a member of both major political parties, with the LNP for just over a year, and with the ALP for a month where she was pre-selected.

 

Donna Reardon (IND).
Donna Reardon (IND).

She said her departure was because the parties were disconnected from people who lived in the real world.

"I didn't feel comfortable in any of the parties," she said.

She also ran for Gympie Regional Council in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The Greens did not return calls about their candidate.

