Political correctness has gone mad: Perrett

Contributed column from Gympie MP Tony Perrett | 14th Aug 2017 1:01 PM
Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie. .
Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie.

THIS week we commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day which had its birth in the Battle of Long Tan that occurred on August 18, 1966.

105 Australian and three New Zealand soldiers courageously fought a pitched battle against estimates of 2000 to 3000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops in a rubber plantation under torrential monsoonal rain. At odds of 20 to 1 the Australians should have been wiped out.

While the action has achieved symbolic significance for the Australian military and indeed the Australian community it was not so long ago that these Vietnam Veterans and even Anzac Day were vilified by the politically correct brigade.

It is essential that we remember and commemorate their rightful place in our history as too many of our traditions, institutions and the founding principles of Australian society are under threat from the industry of political correctness trying to rewrite history and erase our heritage. They disparage our forebears, historical events and traditions. They find fault with what many of us know represents the real Australia.

Our Judaeo-Christian heritage is under attack from the Queensland Education department which wants to stop children talking about Jesus in the playground and ban Christmas cards, bracelets, and Christmas decorations.

Then a day after hearing about the "Jesus” ban the Queensland Labor Party announced it wants to ditch Australia Day and to change the Australian Flag.

This is not about making our society more tolerant and inclusive.

It is about trashing our history, dividing communities and dismantling our institutions.

It is important that we celebrate and commemorate our rich history, warts and all, our heritage, traditions and the values underpinning our culture by pushing back against this political correctness gone mad.

Topics:  gympie politics opinion opinion column tony perrett

