EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 4:26 PM
Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

