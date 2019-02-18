Menu
Toowoomba Police Station, Herries Street Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Toowoomba Police Station, Herries Street Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Policeman on hacking charges fronts Toowoomba court

Peter Hardwick
by
18th Feb 2019 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer charged with computer hacking yesterday made his first appearance before a Toowoomba court.

Senior Constable Jeffrey Muller appeared briefly in Toowoomba Magistrates Court beside solicitor Amber Acreman (David Burns Lawyers) who was acting as agent for a Brisbane-based law firm which is representing the policeman.

Muller, 50, has been charged with computer hacking and misuse, pursuant to section 408E of the Criminal Code.

Investigators claim the 50-year-old inappropriately accessed information on the Queensland Police Services' computer systems.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges during the brief mention of his matters and Ms Acreman asked for an eight-week adjournment as a full brief of evidence would be required from police.

Magistrate Catherine Pirie therefore remanded Muller on bail and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on April 29.

No details of the police allegations were conveyed to the court.

It is believed the senior constable from the Southern policing region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties since being charged in January.
 

computer hacking editors picks police officer senior constable toowoomba court
Toowoomba Chronicle

