Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Timothy Mark Ford is accused of hitting a woman with an eight-ball cue and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Police officer Timothy Mark Ford is accused of hitting a woman with an eight-ball cue and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Crime

Policeman denies striking partner with a pool cue

by HELEN KEMPTON
5th Nov 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A police officer has denied hitting a woman to the face with an eight-ball cue.

Timothy Mark Ford, who is stationed in the State's northwest, appeared in the Devonport Magistrate's Court today charged with one count of common assault into relation to the alleged incident in Sheffield in April.

He entered a plea of not guilty.

On September 10, Tasmania Police issued a statement saying the alleged offence related to his partner and Constable Ford had been assigned to non-operational duties.

Const. Ford will reappear in court on December 19 so a family violence hearing date to be set.

court crime timothy mark ford violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast owners thrilled as Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup

        premium_icon Coast owners thrilled as Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup

        News A whirlwind journey has earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these Sunshine Coast horse owners as their charge Vow and Declare jumps the barriers.

        ‘B-------!’ Gympie horse wins Cup - Gympie goes wild!!!

        premium_icon ‘B-------!’ Gympie horse wins Cup - Gympie goes wild!!!

        Breaking HISTORY has been made and the good folk of Gympie will be celebrating way into the...

        • 5th Nov 2019 2:10 PM
        Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

        Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

        Breaking Sunshine Coast horse Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup.

        • 5th Nov 2019 2:09 PM
        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Breaking TransLink is reporting train delays due to high winds.